Ryan Murphy Says American Horror Story Season 10 Theme May Be Changed Completely

Ryan Murphy Says American Horror Story Season 10 Theme May Be Changed Entirely FX

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has said he might have to re-think his plans for season 10 as a result of the outbreak.

Details about the highly anticipated new season have largely been kept underwraps, though before countries across the globe started going into quarantine Murphy had been kind enough to share some cryptic clues about what could be in store.

One post, shared in February, showed waves crashing onto a beach, over which the cast’s names were revealed. The following month, he shared some promo art which showed two creepy hands gripping the ground in front of the ocean, as if someone was clawing their way back to life.

Though they didn’t give too much away, the posts led many fans to believe season 10 would be themed around the ocean, with some suggesting mermaids or sirens might be involved while others speculated the story may revolve around a shipwreck or some sort of ghost ship.

While any of these ideas would have made for an appropriately scary season, the outbreak means we may have to wait even longer than anticipated to see what Murphy had in mind, as he’d planned to film the season in the warmer months.

Speaking to The Wrap, the creator admitted the outbreak had thrown a spanner in the works, saying:

A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show.

American Horror Story FX

Given that Murphy planned to film when it was warm, we can assume a lot of the season was going to take place outside, and potentially even in water, lending further evidence to the ocean-themed speculation.

However, Murphy says he ‘doesn’t know’ what he’s going to do with the show now.

He said:

I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one. You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting’. So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know.

Even if Murphy chooses to save his plans for a later season, he made clear that it’s something to look forward to.

The creator went on:

It’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.

American Horror Story is one of many shows and productions that have been brought to a halt as cast and crew members practise social distancing in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

American Horror Story FX

While the theme of season 10 remains up in the air, I’m sure Murphy and the rest of the team will deliver some great new episodes as soon as they are able.