Ryan Murphy Shares Pilot Idea For Glee Reboot

It might have been more than a decade since Glee came along and turned every tune into upbeat, a cappella pop songs – but we haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since.
And, it seems like we’re not the only ones still suffering from Glee-fever, as creator Ryan Murphy is thinking about ways in which he could reboot the show.
Murphy, who is also famed for his work on American Horror Story, took to Instagram on Friday, May 22, where he revealed he’d love to go back and remake the first episode of the hit musical show.
Not only that, he wants to throw a couple of new characters in the mix too.
Murphy said he’d love to bring Ben Platt – famed for Pitch Perfect and The Politician – into the team, as well as Beanie Feldstein from Lady Bird. Together they would join Glee star Lea Michele, who would reprise her role as Rachel Berry.
Murphy said:
Imagine it’s 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then…and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)
If I had access to that talent, here’s the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley.
Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her.
It. Sounds. Incredible.
And, just in case you were thinking it’s all a bit of a pipe dream… Murphy said he actually wants to re-shoot the pilot with this new plot.
‘I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO-OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?’ he added.
Unsurprisingly, a number of famous Glee fans popped up in the comments section saying they also want in. Kerry Washington, John Stamos and Dot-Marie Jones have all thrown their name in the hat. This could be magical.
Original star Lea Michele also liked the post, which could mean she’s onboard, although she’s currently pregnant with her first child, so it’ll probably be quite a while before they’d be able to get anything in action, at least with Lea anyway.
Until then, we can live in hope that the dream of new Glee content lives on.
