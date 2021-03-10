Ryan Murphy Shares Shares First Look At Macaulay Culkin’s American Horror Story Character

FX/mrrpmurphy/Instagram

American Horror Story fans need wait no longer if they wanted to see what Macaulay Culkin’s character is going to look like in show’s upcoming season.

It was announced that year that Culkin would be joining the AHS family for its tenth season, alongside the likes of veterans Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe and Kathy Bates.

Filming for this season finally began in October, and now the show’s creator Ryan Murphy has given a sneak peek of what’s happening on set.

The picture shared by Murphy on Instagram today, March 10, shows Culkin stood arm-in-arm with co-star Leslie Grossman.

Grossman can be seen wearing sunglasses, a fur coat and a very Moira Rose-esque hat, while Culkin boasts a short haircut, green cardigan and a fur coat as well, with a bag over his shoulder.

Murphy captioned the picture of the pair, ‘Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten.’ He also geotagged the picture as being taken in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

Not much is currently known about the plot of the upcoming season, other than it will be ‘different’ to previous ones.

AHS star Finn Wittrock told Entertainment Weekly at the beginning of the month, ‘I think the suspense in [season 10] and the tight, constrained nature of the story is different than other seasons. I was really interested in trying to mount the pressure in the right way, if that makes sense. It is different in tone than a lot of the other seasons.’

A release date is yet to be given for the upcoming season, but it’s predicted it will drop mid to late 2021. It was originally scheuleded to premier last autumn but was pushed back as a result of the ongoing pandemic.