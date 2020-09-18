Ryan Murphy’s New Horror Series Ratched Is Now Streaming On Netflix
The name Nurse Ratched has long been synonymous with cold authoritarian figures running bureaucratic institutions.
The One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest villain has shaped depictions of nurses for decades. And now we are set to learn the origin story of the ultimate tyrannical psychiatric nurse, long before she presided over Randle McMurphy, Chief Bromden, and the patients of Salem State Hospital.
Ratched, which takes place before the events in the classic 1962 Ken Kesey novel, is now available to watch on Netflix, and looks set to be perfect viewing for fans of American Horror Story.
Check out the trailer here:
Created by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy, Ratched stars the ever excellent Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched, and explores how she came to be one of the most monstrous figures in modern literature.
The Netflix synopsis reads:
In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.
On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.
It’s ideal Friday night viewing, especially now spooky season is well and truly on the way.
You can catch the first season of Ratched on Netflix now.
