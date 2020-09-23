Ryan Murphy's Ratched Officially Getting A Second Season On Netflix Netflix

If you spent your weekend powering through every single episode of Ratched and are now regretting all of your life decisions because you have nothing good to watch, I have great news for you.

The psychological thriller is officially getting a second season, meaning we can expect to see a lot more of Sarah Paulson’s titular Nurse Ratched. Yay!

Based on the infamous villain of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched takes place around a decade and a half before the events of the original Ken Kesey novel/Milos Forman film adaptation, giving viewers an insight into ‘how this monster was created’.

Ratched Netflix 2 Netflix

And boy, did we get an insight. So much so that less than a week after all eight episodes of the show’s first season began streaming on Netflix, most of us have been left waiting on tenterhooks to find out what happens next.

The good news is we will definitely be finding out what happens next at some point, as Netflix was so confident in Ratched’s premise that it ordered two seasons back in 2017 when the show was originally commissioned.

In fact, at the time Deadline reported that the streaming service commissioned 18 episodes of Ratched in total, suggesting that season two could potentially be a longer 10-episode run.

ratched Netflix

The not so good news is that we have no idea when we’ll be graced with season two, with Paulson herself admitting the timeline is pretty sketchy. Which, considering the first season has only just aired and we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, I think is pretty fair.

‘Nobody knows anything about season two because Ryan [Murphy], with the number of things he has going on, who’s to know when when that’s all going to begin, and you throw in the pandemic and then we think well who knows,’ Paulson said in a video press conference recently, as per Variety.

‘But I have to say the conversations that we’ve been having about beginning again all exclude the part of this that is the most delicious part, which is being together,’ she added.

ratched sarah paulson Netflix

The official synopsis for the show reads:

In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Basically, the second season can’t come soon enough.

