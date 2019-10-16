Ryan Reynolds And John Krasinski To Star In New Comedy Imaginary Friends

NBC/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are teaming up for brand new comedy movie Imaginary Friends, in a pairing that makes so much sense.

Both actors share a dry yet playful sense of humour, as well as that rare and covetable ability of breaking a fourth wall while keeping the audience locked within a scene.

The film itself appears to be well-suited to the duo’s range of comedic talents; surreal yet dark, adventurous yet oddly touching.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the multi-talented Krasinski will write, direct, produce and star in Imaginary Friends, while Reynolds will co-star as a character who can see and speak with people’s imaginary friends.

The narrative itself has honestly made me feel illogically guilty about the imaginary friends I would regularly dream up and discard back when I was about five or six.

Among them was an invisible horse which I haven’t galloped around on for way over 20 years, and I’ve found myself hoping they’ve ran off to the hills somewhere rather than hanging around morosely in my childhood bedroom.

Reynolds’ character befriends invisible friends who have been forgotten by those who once dreamt them up and played with them. I’m honestly getting serious Toy Story 2 flashbacks and I don’t think I’m ready.

However, these former playthings go in a far darker direction than Jessie the Cowgirl ever did. Unloved and without the companionship they so desperately crave, some of them turn evil. And its up to Reynolds’ character to protect the world from their outpouring of malice.

Despite their frequent back and forth on Twitter, this film will mark the very first time Krasinski and Reynolds will appear onscreen together, and the anticipation among fans is palpable.

One person swooned:

Is this a dream? I want this movie more than anything.

Another clapped:

Two of my absolute favourite actors in a buddy comedy together??? Yes please.

Sexy comedy? This sounds like a sexy comedy. — Anita (@AnitaM86) October 16, 2019

Paramount is currently in negotiations of picking up the project, after leaping ahead of studios such as Lionsgate and Sony in a heated bidding war.

This is an exciting time for both actors. Reynolds has just struck a deal with Apple to star with Will Ferrell in a live-action, musical version of A Christmas Carol, while Kransinski is in the post-production phase of A Quiet Place: Part II, opening March 20, 2020.

