Ryan Reynolds And Netflix Teaming Up Again For Comedy Upstate

We can always rely on Ryan Reynolds to provide us with a good laugh, whether it’s in the way he mocks his wife Blake Lively, his never-ending trolling of Hugh Jackman, or in character as the ever-satirical Deadpool.

Reynolds’ humour is always welcome, probably more so than ever with the year we’re having, and luckily for us he’s ready to bring us a fresh bout of joy in a new collaboration with Netflix.

The actor is set to create a new original feature comedy called Upstate, which he will co-write with John August, the man behind Big Fish and Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin.

The film is expected to be a star vehicle for Reynolds, a Hollywood term that we’re only slightly comfortable using in this sentence because it’s being used in relation to our favourite Canadian star.

Thanks to the title we can assume it takes place somewhere upstate, but which state, and what happens there, are questions that can only be answered with time.

As well as penning the script together, Reynolds and August will be executive producers, the former through his production company Maximum Effort, Deadline reports.

The project will reunite the pair more than a decade since they last worked together on 2007’s The Nines, which was directed by August and starred Reynolds as three different characters; Gary, Gavin Taylor and Gabriel. After Upstate was announced, August took to Twitter to say he was ‘ridiculously excited’ about the movie.

The creation of Upstate will also reunite Reynolds with Netflix following the collaboration on last year’s action-thriller 6 Underground.