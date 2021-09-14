Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Grace Kelly Duet Leaves The Internet In Stitches

@vancityreynolds/TikTok

They’re gearing up to star in their very own holiday musical, but Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are already giving fans a taste of their harmonies, thanks to a hilarious take on a TikTok challenge.

The two comedians, who are currently filming their Christmas movie Spirited, gave their interpretation of the Grace Kelly challenge, which sees participants film themselves singing the various layers of harmony for the chorus of the classic 2007 Mika hit.

Reynold‘s version starts off like any other, with the Free Guy star rolling through the lower harmonies in the song. But as he gets to the higher layers, he’s interrupted by Ferrell, who appears in the background in full costume to show off his impressive falsetto.

At first, Reynolds appears confused, then annoyed, before eventually reaching ‘acceptance’ and joining Ferrell in a full-on duet, bursting into laughter at the end.

‘Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I [heart emoji] duets. (And Mika)’ Reynolds captioned the post.

It’s fair to say fans are taken with the surprise duet. ‘Why did I watch this 60 times,’ one person commented, while another wrote ‘Ferrell makes ANYTHING better.’

Even Amazon Prime chimed in with a critique, commenting ‘That falsetto followed by the harmonizing?! LEGENDS.’

The clips appears to have been filmed on the set of Spirited, which is described as a musical reimaging of the classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol. It’s set to be available on AppleTV+, though an official release date is yet to be confirmed.