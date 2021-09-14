unilad
Advert

Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Grace Kelly Duet Leaves The Internet In Stitches

by : Hannah Smith on : 14 Sep 2021 09:28
Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Grace Kelly Duet Leaves The Internet In Stitches@vancityreynolds/TikTok

They’re gearing up to star in their very own holiday musical, but Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are already giving fans a taste of their harmonies, thanks to a hilarious take on a TikTok challenge.

The two comedians, who are currently filming their Christmas movie Spirited, gave their interpretation of the Grace Kelly challenge, which sees participants film themselves singing the various layers of harmony for the chorus of the classic 2007 Mika hit.

Advert
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell do the Grace Kelly challenge (@vancityreynolds/TikTok)@vancityreynolds/TikTok

Reynold‘s version starts off like any other, with the Free Guy star rolling through the lower harmonies in the song. But as he gets to the higher layers, he’s interrupted by Ferrell, who appears in the background in full costume to show off his impressive falsetto.

At first, Reynolds appears confused, then annoyed, before eventually reaching ‘acceptance’ and joining Ferrell in a full-on duet, bursting into laughter at the end.

‘Late to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I [heart emoji] duets. (And Mika)’ Reynolds captioned the post.

Advert
@vancityreynoldsLate to the Grace Kelly trend but way early for our movie musical. I ❤️ duets. (And Mika)♬ original sound – Ryan Reynolds

It’s fair to say fans are taken with the surprise duet. ‘Why did I watch this 60 times,’ one person commented, while another wrote ‘Ferrell makes ANYTHING better.’

Even Amazon Prime chimed in with a critique, commenting ‘That falsetto followed by the harmonizing?! LEGENDS.’

Advert

The clips appears to have been filmed on the set of Spirited, which is described as a musical reimaging of the classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol. It’s set to be available on AppleTV+, though an official release date is yet to be confirmed.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life
Life

9/11 Survivor Recalls Split-Second Decision That Saved His Life

£120 Million Of Cocaine Seized By Authorities Off British Coast In Huge Bust
News

£120 Million Of Cocaine Seized By Authorities Off British Coast In Huge Bust

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely
Life

Incredible Police Car Grappler Used To Stop Moving Vehicles Aims To End Police Chases Safely

Emma Raducanu’s US Open Final Match To Be Broadcast On Free-To-Air TV Following Last Minute Deal
Sport

Emma Raducanu’s US Open Final Match To Be Broadcast On Free-To-Air TV Following Last Minute Deal

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Film and TV, Ryan Reynolds, TikTok

Credits

@vancityreynolds/TikTok

  1. @vancityreynolds/TikTok

    @vancityreynolds

 