Ryan Reynolds Apologises For Calling Hugh Jackman A Monster Over Dog Video
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are at it again; however, this time, the Deadpool star is apologising.
The longtime nemeses/lovers are no stranger to social media quarrels. Back in June, Reynolds crashed an X-Men reunion – much to the dismay of Jackman and his fellow cast members.
However, only a few days ago, Reynolds maybe took it too far. After The Greatest Showman star uploaded an adorable video to Twitter, his rival lashed out – now, he’s backtracked.
On August 31, Jackman posted a video of him dancing ‘with his co-star’, his cute pooch Dali. The clip has been viewed more than 795,000 times (how many of them are Reynolds remains unknown).
His Marvel movie frenemy replied to the post, writing: ‘What kind of monster puts tap dancing shoes on a dog?’
Obviously, Reynolds hadn’t watched the video at this point, as Dali’s paws don’t have any tap shoes. As such, the actor wasn’t so proud that he couldn’t admit his error, and later issued an apology.
He wrote: ‘Apologies to Mr Hugh Jackson. When I wrote that I hadn’t yet seen or listened to the video. The dog appears to be dressed normally.’ Unfortunately for Reynolds, Jackman has yet to publicly acknowledge his tweet.
Of course, Reynolds and Jackman starred together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which gave audiences their first taste of Wade Wilson. Simply put, it was not a hit – but Reynolds would go on to properly become Deadpool in 2016. Alas, he’s yet to reunite on-screen with his clawed pal.
In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Jackman broached the recent topic of starring alongside Reynolds in a remake of Face/Off, John Woo’s classic 1997 action movie with Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.
The 51-year-old said: ‘Is it possible to shoot it where we’re never actually together? I’m open to that.’
Since both actors share an October birthday, Jackman also discussed his plans to help Reynolds celebrate:
The first thing that came to mind was a game we used to play as kids, did you ever play that game, we used to call it Ring and Run? Where you go knock on someone’s door and run away.
So, of course my older brother took it to the next level and when you came to open the door there was a package that was on fire. The package was filled with various amounts of dog poo from the neighbourhood. So, you would stamp it out. That’s the first thing that came to mind.
Long may Reynolds and Jackman’s friendship continue.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Film, hugh jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Twitter