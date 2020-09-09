Ryan Reynolds Brings Rick Moranis Out Of Retirement For Hilarious Ad Mint Mobile

Ryan Reynolds has brought Rick Moranis out of retirement for a brand-new commercial.

Advert

The Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids legend put his acting hiatus on hold, if only very briefly, for a new ad alongside the Deadpool star.

Reynolds introduces the video for Mint Mobile, before bringing out Moranis. Why is he in this advert? Well, the Canadian is a big fan.

Check out Reynolds and Moranis’s advert below:

Advert

Reynolds says, ‘It’s hard to believe Mint Mobile has gone so long without an unlimited plan. So, to introduce it, we brought in an actor we’ve all gone too long without… Rick Moranis.’

When he wanders on, he asks, ‘So what do you want me to do? Do you want me to say something about me?’ When Reynolds says he just needs to advertise the phone, he replies, ‘Sounds good… I really gotta get a phone. So why am I here?’

At this point, Reynolds admits that he’s a huge fan, with Moranis saying, ‘Stop it.’ Soon after, he leaves the set, with Reynolds saying, ‘Bye Rick Moranis!’

Ryan Reynolds Rick Moranis Mint Mobile

As per Tech Crunch, Reynolds said, ‘Like many, I’ve missed seeing Rick in movies for the past decade, so I pretty much begged him to reemerge for Mint. There’s really no good reason for it, except this year has been weird and I thought we could all use more Rick Moranis.’

On Twitter, the video has already racked up more than 277,000 views. Author Preeti Chhibber retweeted it, writing, ‘Fine, I will retweet this ad but only because of the sheer joy of seeing Rick Moranis in something again, RYAN REYNOLDS. You win! (But also thank you for this gift.).’

Another user wrote, ‘How the actual f*ck did @VancityReynolds get THE Rick Moranis?! I hadn’t realised how much I’d missed him until I saw his face just then. Happy Moranis-mas everyone.’

Rick Moranis Ryan Reynolds Mint Mobile

Advert

While this marks a notable appearance for Moranis after years off-camera, he’s set to return to Hollywood for Shrunk, a sequel/reboot to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids starring Josh Gad. At the time of writing, it’s being filmed for a theatrical release, not Disney+.

In addition to the SCTV alum, Reynolds is appearing in two other TV spots for Mint Mobile alongside Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson and Avery Revere. However, Reynolds revealed his secret to getting the beloved 80s actor: ‘Rick Moranis is still on my vision board.’