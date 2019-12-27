Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool Team Is Working On Third Film At Marvel Studios

Disney-ABC/20th Century Fox

It may be the day after Boxing Day, but Ryan Reynolds has placed one more glorious prezzie under the tree for Deadpool fans.

Seeing as the potty-mouthed Wade Wilson isn’t exactly Disney Prince levels of charming, the fate of Deadpool felt rather thrown up in the air following Disney’s purchase of Fox. But it turns out our favourite fourth wall-smashing mutant is in safe hands.

After months of speculation, Reynolds, 43, has finally given us confirmation the Deadpool team is indeed working on a third movie at Marvel Studios, bringing us the filthy jokes and razor-sharp wisecracks we feared we’d never hear again.

On Christmas Eve, Reynolds appeared on the US chat show Live With Kelly and Ryan, where he announced the ‘whole team’ was working away on Deadpool 3.

Furthermore, the sequel is being crafted over at Marvel Studios, the home of some of the most ambitious superhero movies in cinematic history.

Chatting with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about the status of the much longed for Deadpool 3, Reynolds revealed:

Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.

You can watch the interview for yourself below:

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 enjoyed phenomenal success at the box office, and are known to be amongst the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time.

The first film raked in more than $782 million at the global box office, with the 2018 sequel pulling in $785 million worldwide.

Furthermore, both films have been well received by critics, holding a respective 85% and 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Reynolds’ welcome comments come after Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld described a third film as ‘inevitable’ while attending the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere.

Speaking with Variety on the red carpet, the 52-year-old comic book legend said:

You know, I just hope they can get it together. Fans want it. Fans want to see it. The whole thing about Deadpool is that culture moves so fast now and two years ago feels like twenty. There were two R-rated movies — and they were R-rated movies — that together made $1.2 billion and yes, I looked at those and counted them up.

Liefeld added:

After the first weekend, I called Ryan and said ‘It’s a billion-dollar franchise!’ We were very excited. So I think Deadpool 3…X-Force …inevitable. I mean, come on. Josh Brolin, Ryan Reynolds, and now with Disney. How is that not the biggest thing, right?

As of yet, a potential release date for Deadpool 3 has yet to be given. But, as we all know, you can’t keep the merc with a mouth quiet for long…

