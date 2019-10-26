Ryan Reynolds Congratulates Joker For Breaking Deadpool 2 Record

Ryan Reynolds/Twitter/20th Century Fox

Ryan Reynolds congratulated Joker for beating Deadpool 2’s box office record in the most Ryan Reynolds way possible – with a hilarious jibe on social media.

Joker is expected to break the box-office record for highest grossing R-rated movie of all time this week, knocking Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 off the top spot.

The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to share a spoof version of the Joker poster, which replaced the name of the film with ‘you motherf*cker’ on it. Charming.

R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to… pic.twitter.com/OTy2BqIP4f — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 25, 2019

He wrote:

The poster also listed the names of actors and nicknames for characters in other high-grossing R-rated films, including: Deadpool (Reynolds’ own), Neo (from The Matrix), Pennywise (from It), Jesus (from The Passion of the Christ), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine in Logan), The Wolfpack (from The Hangover), My Grey (from Fifty Shades of Grey), and last but not least, Ted (from Ted).

Reynolds was making fun of a tradition dating back decades, in which directors and filmmakers send congratulatory notes to one another when the record was broken for highest-grossing films of all time.

While Joker has fast become one of the most divisive films in recent years, it wouldn’t have happened at all if it had been up to Jared Leto.

Warner Bros

According to reports in The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was frustrated when Warner Bros. gave the green light on Todd Phillips’ take on the Batman villain because he was allegedly promised he could continue his take on the character after his debut in Suicide Squad.

Insiders are said to have told the publication that Warner Bros. Led Leto to believe he would get his own standalone Joker movie after the 2016 Suicide Squad release.

The studio then made a U-turn and hired Phillips to direct his own version, which of course, went on to star Joaquin Phoenix.

Warner Bros.

In fact, he was said to be so pissed off that he complained to his agents at CAA, who also represent Phillips, and asked his music manager Irving Azoff to contact Warner Bros.’ parent company in an effort to get the film canned, allegedly claiming he wasn’t being treated like an Oscar-winning actor.

At least it that would’ve kept Ryan Reynolds happily at the top spot.

