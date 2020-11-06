unilad
Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Removed From 2020 Release Schedule

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Nov 2020 08:26
Ryan Reynolds’ meta comedy Free Guy has been removed from the 2020 release schedule. 

The upcoming film, directed by Night at the Museum‘s Shawn Levy, features the Deadpool actor as a non-playable character in a Grand Theft Auto/Saints Row-esque video game world.

Amid shuffling release dates due to the current pandemic, Disney has now removed it from this year’s calendar entirely.

Free Guy 2Free Guy 220th Century Studios

The latest move comes after a new national lockdown in England, with major chain Cineworld closing its doors until next year in the wake of No Time To Die‘s latest delay. Also, Los Angeles and New York – two of cinema’s biggest markets, not just in the US – have yet to re-open, a major deterrent for releasing big-budget films.

Under Disney’s 20th Century Studios banner, Free Guy and Kenneth Branagh’s starry Murder on the Orient Express sequel, Death on the Nile, no longer have release dates, Variety reports. Free Guy was originally set for a December 11 release, while the latter mystery was due to hit cinemas on December 18.

Free Guy 1Free Guy 120th Century Studios

In terms of blockbusters, the MCU’s Black Widow and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune have also been shifted to 2021, leaving Wonder Woman 1984 around Christmas time this year. Pixar’s Soul, originally poised for cinemas, will drop on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

There’s a few other smaller films too, like Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton’s upcoming body-swap slasher Freaky. There’s also the live-action Monster Hunter adaptation and… Peter Rabbit 2.

Free Guy also stars Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and Oscar-winner Taika Waititi.

Cameron Frew

