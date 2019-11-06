Ryan Reynolds ‘Grows Moustache’ In Brilliant Dig At Henry Cavill’s Superman

vancityreynolds/Instagram/Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Movember’ has rolled around once again, and collective facial fuzz is sprouting up faster than anxiety-inducing Christmas displays.

And in the spirit of the ‘stache season, Ryan Reynolds has come forward with an under-the-nose dig at Henry Cavill’s scene-stealing moustache in Justice League.

Superman fans will no doubt recall how Cavill had grown a moustache for Mission: Impossible 6, and was prohibited from shaving it off for subsequent Justice League reshoots.

Check out Reynolds’ brilliant dig here:

Driven to desperation, digital effects artists tried to digitally chop Cavill’s moustache, with unconvincing and unintentionally hilarious results.

The CGI was obvious to audiences, who were baffled and then amused by the smudgy blur hovering over Cavill’s lips. And the blip has gotten fans sniggering all over again, after Reynolds referenced it in an Instagram post.

In a typically cheeky ad for his drinks company, Aviation Gin, Reynolds could be seen sporting a moustache while pondering the question, ‘does drinking Aviation Gin make you a superhero?’

As a rousing superhero score plays in the background, Reynolds could then be seen lifting a mug to his lips, a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Suddenly, the moustache is gone, revealing a glitchy, amateurish smudge of video editing.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite captioning the clip with an apologetic ‘I’m so sorry about this’, it’s clear Reynolds was hiding a chuckle throughout at his own not-so-subtle shade. And he isn’t alone in his mirth.

The vid has been viewed more than three million times at the time of writing, with the comments section having erupted with sly laughter from superhero fans and celebs alike.

One person wrote:

We have shots fired, repeat we have shots fired.

Even Josh Brolin rocked up to share in the giggles, simply commenting:

Hahahaha

Cavill has gamely fired back at Reynolds, who is a notoriously formidable foe when it comes to back-and-forth banter.

vancityreynolds/Instagram

Replying to the post, Cavill gloomily jested:

Can’t CGI the pain away… make mine a double.

Cavill opened up about the debacle during an interview with Comicbook last year:

I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold. I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were. When it came to that, it was one of those things where I’m in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem. And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You’ll think, ‘Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.’ Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that’s the nature of these things. You can’t win every time.

Sadly for Cavill, you can’t CGI out our memories of that – now iconic – blurry non-tache…

