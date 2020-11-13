Ryan Reynolds Home Alone Reboot Is An 'Insult' Says Original Director PA Images/20th Century Studios

Ryan Reynolds is making a Home Alone reboot, but the original film’s director has called it an ‘insult to cinema’.

Christopher Columbus’s 1990 classic officially turned 30 this week, just ahead of the festive season getting into full swing. The first film spawned a number of sequels, although only one featured the original star Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The Deadpool actor’s spin on the movie has been in the works for sometime; a decidedly more adult outing titled Stoned Alone.

Speaking to the Independent for an oral history of Home Alone, Columbus said, ‘The reboots are just silly to me. When I read about something called Stoned Alone, they were going to do with Ryan – it was an R-rated Home Alone movie about stoners – I thought to myself… this is just an insult to the art of cinema.’

Stoned Alone’s initial synopsis followed ‘a 20-something weed-growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski-trip’. Similarly to Culkin’s Kevin, he eventually has to face off against burglars.

Home Alone Harry Marv 20th Century Studios

Columbus continued:

If you’re making a comedy, a musical, no matter what film I’m making, my goal is to treat it with the same respect as if I was making The Godfather. Home Alone is not The Godfather, but you have to treat it with that kind of respect and this idea of remaking things that already exist and are working well? Watch the original! Forget about it. It’s just never going to be as good.

While Stoned Alone was announced in 2018, development on the film appears to have stalled in the wake of Disney’s takeover of Fox, the studio behind the original Home Alone.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is moving ahead with its own Home Alone ‘reimagining’, starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates in Culkin’s place (the original star is also expected to make a cameo).

With regards to that film, Columbus told Insider: ‘I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it?’

Home Alone Kevin 20th Century Studios

He continued, ‘It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film – a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.’

There’s no release date for Stoned Alone or the new Home Alone movie.