unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Ryan Reynolds’ Home Alone Reboot Is An ‘Insult’ Says Original Director

by : Cameron Frew on : 13 Nov 2020 11:02
Ryan Reynolds Home Alone Reboot Is An 'Insult' Says Original DirectorRyan Reynolds Home Alone Reboot Is An 'Insult' Says Original DirectorPA Images/20th Century Studios

Ryan Reynolds is making a Home Alone reboot, but the original film’s director has called it an ‘insult to cinema’. 

Christopher Columbus’s 1990 classic officially turned 30 this week, just ahead of the festive season getting into full swing. The first film spawned a number of sequels, although only one featured the original star Macaulay Culkin, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Advert

The Deadpool actor’s spin on the movie has been in the works for sometime; a decidedly more adult outing titled Stoned Alone.

Speaking to the Independent for an oral history of Home Alone, Columbus said, ‘The reboots are just silly to me. When I read about something called Stoned Alone, they were going to do with Ryan – it was an R-rated Home Alone movie about stoners – I thought to myself… this is just an insult to the art of cinema.’

Stoned Alone’s initial synopsis followed ‘a 20-something weed-growing loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski-trip’. Similarly to Culkin’s Kevin, he eventually has to face off against burglars.

Advert
Home Alone Harry MarvHome Alone Harry Marv20th Century Studios

Columbus continued:

If you’re making a comedy, a musical, no matter what film I’m making, my goal is to treat it with the same respect as if I was making The Godfather. Home Alone is not The Godfather, but you have to treat it with that kind of respect and this idea of remaking things that already exist and are working well? Watch the original! Forget about it. It’s just never going to be as good.

While Stoned Alone was announced in 2018, development on the film appears to have stalled in the wake of Disney’s takeover of Fox, the studio behind the original Home Alone.

Advert

Meanwhile, Disney+ is moving ahead with its own Home Alone ‘reimagining’, starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates in Culkin’s place (the original star is also expected to make a cameo).

With regards to that film, Columbus told Insider: ‘I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it?’

Home Alone KevinHome Alone Kevin20th Century Studios
Advert

He continued, ‘It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film – a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.’

There’s no release date for Stoned Alone or the new Home Alone movie. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team
News

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand
Life

Transgender Woman Disowned By Family Makes History After Being Crowned Miss New Zealand

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Home Alone, Ryan Reynolds

Credits

The Independent and 1 other

  1. The Independent

    Ryan Reynolds’s Home Alone reboot is ‘an insult to the art of cinema’, says original director Chris Columbus

  2. Insider

    'Home Alone' at 30: Director Chris Columbus talks Trump 'bullying his way' into a cameo and more never-before-told stories

 