Ryan Reynolds Just Dropped Hilarious New Free Guy Trailer 20th Century Studios

The brand new trailer for Free Guy has been released, and it looks epic.

Starring the sickeningly charming Ryan Reynolds and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, the Shawn Levy-directed film has revealed its latest trailer after the briefest of teasers over the weekend.

Advert

The Night at the Museum and Stranger Things director has joined forces with Reynolds (Deadpool) and Comer for the movie, as well as Thor Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Birdbox).

Check out the new trailer below:

Free Guy sees Reynolds star as Guy, a man who becomes bored being an NPC (non-player character) in an ultra violent and open-world video game. Wanting more from his boring life as a mild-mannered bank worker who has always known his place, Guy decides to do something different from his pre-programmed narrative: create his own. Suffice to say, all hell breaks loose when he goes off script and embroils himself in an adventure to become the hero and save the world, meeting Comer’s Molotov Girl along the way.

Advert

The action-comedy is being billed as Grand Theft Auto meets Fortnite, and looks like it hits all the right comedic notes, with Reynolds being his usual witty self, with a solid action role for Comer, and a worthy supporting cast adding to the frivolity.

The film got its first hilarious trailer in December last year and, due to the ongoing health crisis, is now penned for a December 11 cinema release after being pushed back from July.