Ryan Reynolds Launches His Own Streaming Service For Just One Movie

Just when you think Ryan Reynolds can’t do anything more Ryan Reynolds, he launches a streaming service for just one movie.

At first you might think, ‘No one would subscribe to an entire streaming service just for one film,’ but you have to admire Reynolds’ confidence that his creation will be a success – I think that alone will earn him a few subscribers.

The streaming service comes from the actor’s new employer Mint Mobile, and has been given the creative name Mint Mobile+. Considering Reynolds has worked with Disney-owned Marvel, and that Disney has its own service named Disney+, it doesn’t take much guessing to figure out where the company got the inspiration for the name from.

Check out an advert for Mint Mobile+ here:

Reynolds announced the new service on Twitter, explaining ‘every tech company needs a streaming service’ and sharing an advert for the site promising to stream its content in ‘2003 DVD quality’.

The likeness to Disney+ doesn’t stop with the name, as both the logo and interface for Mint Mobile+ also bear a striking resemblance to that of Disney+.

Of course, Disney has a lot more content to offer than Mint Mobile, with tabs taking users to collections from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney itself. However, because Mint Mobile+ only offers one film, all of its tabs just offer users different ways to access the service’s only title: Reynolds’ 2003 movie Foolproof.

The film might not ring any bells for a lot of Reynolds’ fans, having been released before most of his bigger titles, but making it the only title available to stream on Mint Mobile+ is a – ahem – foolproof way to encourage people to give it a watch.

The film tells the tale of a group of friends who have mastered the game Foolproof, ‘in which they plan – but never actually execute – a series of elaborate, high-tech heists’.

The synopsis continues:

When ruthless British gangster Leo arrives in town to case an upcoming diamond heist, his suspicions of the three harmless role-players soon lead him to believe he has some competition. Stealing their plans for the heist and pulling off the crime without a hitch, Leo subsequently threatens to implicate the trio with the crime lest they pull off an exceptionally tricky heist for him.

Ryan Reynolds Foolproof Alliance Atlantis Communications

Shortly after introducing Mint Mobile+, Reynolds responded to his original tweet to say that two minutes after launch the ‘crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend’.

Reynolds added: ‘We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless…’

Though Mint Mobile+ might not be the new Netflix, you can’t blame a guy for trying.