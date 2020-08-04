Ryan Reynolds Re-Edits Green Lantern So It Crosses Over With Justice League

ryan reynolds re-edits green lantern crossover with justice league 1 Warner Bros. Pictures

You’d have thought Green Lantern would be a career move Ryan Reynolds would rather forget: a flop at the box office, the film didn’t even redeem itself critically, earning largely negative reviews worldwide.

Why? The Deadpool actor recently assumed the role of director/screenwriter for the day and re-imagined Green Lantern completely, replacing himself with Tom Cruise and making the movie crossover with Justice League.

You can check out his edit below:

Sharing the short clip on his Instagram page alongside the caption, ‘Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for,’ the actor joked he had made some ‘difficult and judicious’ cuts ‘in order to make it as great as possible’.

The video features footage of Deadpool killing Reynolds while he reads the Green Lantern script – which ultimately becomes splattered in his blood – before cutting to Tom Cruise replacing him as Hal Jordan and becoming the superhero, appearing alongside the Justice League.

In other words, Reynolds managed to hit two birds with one stone, taking the mick out of both Green Lantern and rumours he’s set to make an appearance in the Justice League‘s Zack Snyder cut in one fell swoop.

ryan reynolds green lantern Warner Bros. Pictures

Rather than hinting about appearing in the Justice League Snyder cut, as many fans have hoped, Reynolds’ video only served to poke fun at the possibility of this. In doing so, he continued his earlier joke about appearing in the film, when he tweeted that he would ‘love’ to be in it, adding: ‘I’ve heard I may already be in it?’

In reality, it’s extremely unlikely he’ll have anything to do with the movie, although there has been some speculation that the Justice League Snyder Cut will introduce Green Lantern. This hasn’t been confirmed though.

This speculation comes amid plans for Green Lantern characters to join the DC Extended Universe after the 2011 film was a non-starter, with some having already appeared in the theatrical cut of Justice League.

The clip incorporates footage from Deadpool 2, Cruise’s Top Gun films and Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut of Justice League – as well as using a deep-fake of Cruise as Green Lantern.

All in all, it’s a pretty wild ride and you should check it out ASAP.