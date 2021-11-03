Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He’s Taking a Break From Moviemaking

Alamy/@vancityreynolds/Instagram

Ryan Reynolds has explained why he’s taking a short break from the movies.

The Deadpool star has been rather busy since his first appearance as the Merc with a Mouth. In addition to the sequel – and hopefully spearheading plans for a third – he’s starred in Life, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Detective Pikachu, Hobbs & Shaw, 6 Underground, Free Guy and… The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

His latest film, Red Notice, is due to drop on Netflix this Friday, November 5, starring Reynolds, The Rock and Gal Gadot in a globe-trotting action extravaganza. He’s got a couple more already in the can, but for now, it’s time for a breather.

Reynolds recently announced he’d finished shooting on Spirited, a new, musical take on the Christmas Carol story with Will Ferrell. ‘Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer,’ he wrote.

‘Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.’

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he spoke more about his decision to step back from moviemaking for the time being. The reason is quite simple: he wants to spend more time with Blake Lively and their children, James, Inez and Betty.

‘I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them. You know, you don’t really get that time back,’ he said.

Reynolds has other ventures to worry about aside from movies, whether it’s Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile or his co-ownership of Wrexham FC with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

‘I’m busy, obviously, with other things at my company… so, I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer. It just provides me an opportunity to be home,’ he added.