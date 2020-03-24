Ryan Reynolds Rips Into Celebs Who Think People Need Them During Coronavirus Isolation
As the world steps up its efforts to tackle COVID-19, Ryan Reynolds has dropped a video urging people to ‘plank the curve’ – while taking a pop at celebrities’ self-importance.
Globally, there have been more than 330,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. It’s resulted in countries being put on lockdown, with cafés, gyms and schools closed, and government-mandated working from home.
During these unprecedented times, many high-profile celebs have felt the need to reassure the people, taking to social media from their mansions in the Hollywood hills to send messages to the public. Reynolds is the latest entertainment figure to contribute to the mixing pot of empathy – only, with a perfect, self-aware twist.
Following a video of a similar sentiment from Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, the Deadpool actor took to Twitter to address his fans regarding the outbreak and how we should tackle it.
The 43-year-old says:
Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau. We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. In times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most.
They’re the ones that are going to get us through this… right after health-care workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends… [and] like 400 other types of people.
It comes shortly after a roster of musicians and actors, such as Gal Gadot and Sia, came together to create an incredibly cringe-inducing montage of John Lennon’s Imagine – which was immediately chastised online for being overly twee and tone-deaf during a worldwide crisis.
Reynolds, on a serious note, adds in the video: ‘Look, stay at home, practice social distancing and wash your hands. We are gonna get through this thing together.’ He also nominated three other celebrities to help ‘spread the word, not the virus’, including Seth Rogen – who quickly uploaded his own video.
Rogen says: ‘Hello, this is Seth Rogen. I’m in my bunker, where I’ve emptied out all my hoarded toilet paper and Purell to record this message… stay inside, wash your hands, just don’t leave the house. There are worse things you could be asked to do.’
A quick browse on Twitter and you’ll find a whole host of celebs desperate to allay people’s concerns via a video, whether it be Matthew McConaughey’s near-presidential message, Shaun of the Dead’s Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, or Danny DeVito.
Regardless of their status, the sentiment is paramount – stay inside as much as possible, that’s how you can do your bit.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Celebrity, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Film, Ryan Reynolds, Self-Isolation
Credits@VancityReynolds
@VancityReynolds