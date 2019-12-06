Ryan Reynolds Rips Into Disney In Teaser For New Film

Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

Ryan Reynolds has shared a cheeky little teaser for his forthcoming film, Free Guy, in the most Ryan Reynolds way possible.

The actor took to Twitter to share a clip of himself and his co-stars – Lil Rel Howery, Jodie Comer and Joe Keery – revealing what drew them to taking part in the 20th Century Fox movie.

‘What drew me to Free Guy?’ Lil Rel, who plays Buddy, asked, adding: ‘I’d have to say, the cast.’

You can watch the full teaser here:

Jodie Comer, who best known for her incredible portrayal of Villanelle in Killing Eve, added:

I’d have to agree, I think the opportunity to work with the people and, personally, I’ve never been part of a project of this scale before, so it was equally terrifying and exciting.

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery went on to say it was the script that he ‘fell in love with’ and really drew him into taking part in the project, before Reynolds interrupts him by saying ‘I just fell in love with this blue shirt’.

Laughing, the actor then turns to the camera and says ‘no, seriously, it’s made from 100% cotton’ as infomercial graphics pop up over the screen.

After a lot of confusion from his co-stars, Reynolds explains he’s simply trying to fit in with Disney, who of course acquired 20th Century Fox back in March, and therefore the rights to the film.

‘Ryan, what the hell was that?’ Lil Rey asks, to which Reynolds responds: ‘We’re Disney now, so we’ve got to up our merchandising game, just go with it’.

It comes as no surprise that the actor is having a few light-hearted digs at Disney, given his reaction to the takeover earlier in the year.

When news broke, Reynolds posted a picture on Twitter showing Deadpool being led out by Disneyland’s security.

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

According to the caption within the post, Reynolds didn’t know:

… you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn.

For those who aren’t in the know, the Matterhorn is one of the theme park’s oldest roller coasters. Why on earth Deadpool had attempted to ‘blow’ the Matterhorn is beyond me, but who really does understand the inner workings of the Marvel anti-hero, anyway?

Disney had originally agreed to acquire Fox for $52.4 billion, however a counter offer from Comcast forced the company to increase its bid to $71.3 billion.

Free Guy is set to be released on July 3, 2020.

