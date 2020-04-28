Ryan Reynolds Says His New Movie Is His Favourite Movie, Not Deadpool

Deadpool 20th Century

Ryan Reynolds has said his new film is his favourite he’s been in, leaving everyone shook that it’s not Deadpool.

Advert

The Hollywood actor named his new action-comedy film Free Guy as his favourite movie he’s ever done in a tweet shared yesterday, April 27.

Reynolds stars alongside Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer in the movie that’s set to be released in July.

You can watch the trailer for the upcoming film here:

Advert

Reynolds shared a picture of the cover the Total Film magazine cover, which features a very Sarah Palin-looking Jodie Comer and himself, and describes his new movie Free Guy as an ‘absolute fastball of joy’.

He also casually mentions the fact that the film is his ‘all time favorite film I’ve ever done [sic].’

While the tweet has 14,000 likes, many fans of the actor responded to the tweet with hilarious shocked Deadpool gifs.

One fan replied to it saying, ‘Please god, don’t let Deadpool hear you say that…’, while another said, ‘I thought Waiting would have been your all time favorite [sic]. And of course Deadpool.’

The other trending topic on the thread of comments was Ryan’s butt on the right picture, but we’ll leave you to see those comments for yourself.

The short but sweet synopsis for the film given Rotten Tomatoes says, ‘Free Guy is an action-comedy about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.’

Advert

While Comer and Reynolds may be an unlikely and arguably random duo, from watching the pairs previous work, I’m sure the film will go down a storm with their fans.

The main question is, will Comer’s character boast an impressive Russian accent?