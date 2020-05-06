Ryan Reynolds Says New Movie Is Grand Theft Auto Meets Fortnite
Ryan Reynolds has described his new movie to be like a merge of the two video games Grand Theft Auto and Fortnite.
In a recent interview with TV host Jimmy Fallon – from their separate homes, of course – Ryan spoke about his upcoming film Free Guy and even dubbed it his favourite movie that he’s starred in.
While the movie was set to hit cinemas in July, it has now been moved to December in light of recent events.
Describing the film to Jimmy, the 43-year-old said:
It’s about a bank teller who, each and every day, he’s shot at or shot, he’s stabbed, run over, punched in the face, hurt, injured, maimed, all these things – and then one day he realises he’s a background character for an open world video game. So he decided to sort of, ‘I’m going to take the power back and I’m going to change this world’, and that’s where it goes from there.
[…] It’s a little bit like if you hybridised Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto and, you know, sort of created a wild, stylised, violent, world.
After previously dubbing the upcoming film as his favourite in a tweet last month, Ryan reiterates this in the Tonight Show interview saying, ‘Free Guy is probably my favourite film I’ve been a part of and that says a lot since I spent half my life working on Deadpool’.
Jimmy then talks Deadpool 3 with Ryan who explains how the film is now owned by Disney’s Marvel, while it was previously Fox.
In regards to this, Jimmy then asks if those worlds [Marvel and Deadpool] can be combined.
Ryan replies to this saying:
I see infinite possibilities in either version. If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing. What a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to do his own thing and be his own thing, also, just like, infinite possibilities.
You can watch the full interview here:
Despite Deadpool being taken over by Disney, the movie’s writers – Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese – confirmed it will still be R-rated because, you know, you simply can’t imagine Deadpool not swearing like a trooper, can you?
Back in December, Reynolds confirmed they had started production of the third instalment but presumably this has since ground to a halt like many other films.
While we have a while to wait for both Free Guy and Deadpool 3 to hit cinemas – they’re definitely something to look forward to.
