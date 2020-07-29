Ryan Reynolds Tries To Solve Mystery Of Who Leaked The Original Deadpool Footage 20th Century Studios/Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

‘That sh*t is bananas.’ It’s been six years since Deadpool‘s test footage was leaked, but Ryan Reynolds is still on the hunt for the culprit.

The Merc with the Mouth is a household name these days, after two mega-successful, bloody, meta blockbuster outings. ‘Fourth wall break inside of a fourth wall break? That’s like… 16 walls!’

Reynolds, who had previously played the Green Lantern, had been lobbying for a Deadpool movie for quite sometime. So much so, he’d been involved in some tremendous test footage that leaked online in 2014, stirring up a storm of fan interest around the world.

You can watch a video Reynolds posted to mark the occasion below:

Posting a mock-up video in the style of Unsolved Mysteries – instead titled Unsolved Leaks – the 43-year-old wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s why the next #Deadpool film is taking so long. Still trying to solve this. Happy #Leakaversary.’

The original footage, showing Reynolds’ Deadpool crashing through a vehicle and taking on armed assailants (a scene that would be reworked for the later 2016 movie), was first shown as a special treat for 2014 San Diego Comic-Con attendees.

You can watch the original test footage below:

However, someone was especially naughty and filmed it, posting it online for every superhero fan to enjoy. However, while it was illegal, its leak inevitably sped up the process for the real deal, as people went absolutely nuts for it.

Back on the four-year anniversary of the clip going online, Reynolds wrote: ‘It’s the 4 year Leak-iversery. UPDATE: Still searching for the bastard who leaked our test footage onto the internet causing Deadpool to receive a green light. Taking over the investigation myself. #Angry.’

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he also explained: ‘We even made a taster, but that sat on the shelf for four years until someone leaked it on the web, and then within 24 hours it got the green light.’

The first two Deadpool movies were immensely popular, with the first amassing more than $783 million and the second earning a whopping $785 million. However, with the character now under Disney’s purview after its takeover of 20th Century Fox, the crude hero’s future remains uncertain in PG-13-dominated output.

Deadpool’s comics co-creator Rob Liefield recently told Collider: You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine [with that]. Those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.’

Hopefully, the Merc will come back for some more chimi-f*cking-changas one day.