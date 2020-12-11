unilad
Sabrina’s Original Aunties Star In Netflix’s Final Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Series

by : Emily Brown on : 11 Dec 2020 15:09
Sabrina's Original Aunties Star In Netflix's Final Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina SeriesSabrina's Original Aunties Star In Netflix's Final Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina SeriesNetflix/Paramount Domestic Television

Fans of Sabrina the Teenage Witch will recognise some familiar faces in the trailer for the final season of Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as the character’s original aunties are back.

A new trailer for the teen drama shows Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick reprise their roles as Hilda and Zelda Spellman for the fourth and final season, which is set to arrive on the streaming service on December 31.

Kiernan Shipka will be back in action as Sabrina, as the coven prepares for war in the final eight episodes, in which Hilda and Zelda appear as completely different versions of their usual selves.

Check it out below:

The two characters were brought to life by Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but Rhea and Broderick take over the roles as Sabrina is thrust into the midst of a sit-com.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has previously spoken about the idea to pay homage to the original Sabrina series, explaining that he was going to do ‘Sabrina’s nightmare as she’s trapped in a sitcom as an homage to the television show’.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina NetflixChilling Adventures of Sabrina NetflixNetflix

Speaking to E! News shortly after the first series aired in 2018, he continued:

I really was taken by that idea. My bosses said ‘listen, we love the ’90s show, we understand what you’re doing but give it a beat before you start doing stuff like that,’ and they were right. But originally Sabrina’s nightmare was going to be done in the style of the ’90s or a ’90s sitcom.

With the show now coming to an end, Aguirre-Sacasa clearly jumped at the chance to include the two original actors as a tribute to its predecessor.

