Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100,000 To Babysitter He Pranked In Borat 2

Sacha Baron Cohen has donated $100,000 to a community fund set up for the babysitter who was ‘conned’ into appearing in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Jeanise Jones warmed the hearts of millions when she was filmed trying to convince Maria Bakalova, who she believed to be 15-year-old Tutar, not to have plastic surgery to please her father, Borat.

Jones, 62, has spoken out since the release of the film, saying she felt conned, after being led to believe she was taking part in a documentary about child brides and women’s rights.

She only learned the true nature of the film when a friend alerted her to the trailer, which was released earlier this month.

Since the release of the film, Jones has become a firm favourite among fans of the comedy, which led to thousands donating to a GoFundMe account set up by her pastor, Derrick Scobey.

The fundraising account explains that Jones and the church were concerned for Tutar’s welfare and had been praying for her ever since the encounter.

‘This was not scripted for Jeanise. It all came from the heart. She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met,’ the pastor wrote.

‘Please consider saying thank you to Jeanise with a tangible gift. She’s unemployed right now due to Covid. Previously, she worked on a job for 32 years. She’s faithful!’

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe had surpassed its goal of $100,000 by an impressive $61,000.

Now, it’s reported that Cohen himself has pledged to donated $100,000 to Jones’ Oklahoma community on her behalf. According to Entertainment Tonight, the money will be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones’ request.

Scobey said he was ‘blown away’ by the donation from Cohen, ‘but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has.’

He told People, ‘Maybe it’s a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart.’

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.