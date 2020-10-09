Sacha Baron Cohen Feared For Life Filming Borat 2 At Pro Gun Rally Amazon Studios

Sacha Baron Cohen is known for putting himself in some pretty sticky situations. But the comedy actor has admitted he actually feared for his life, while filming a scene for Borat 2, at a pro-gun rally.

Cohen’s comedy has always been a little risqué, to say the least, but it seems as though the second instalment of Borat is taking it to that next level.

Advert

During filming for Borat: Cultural Learnings of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the police are said to have been called a grand total of 92 times, and numerous civil lawsuits from those who appeared in the film began to crop up.

Borat 20th Century Fox

But, even that hasn’t been enough to stop Cohen from doing it all again, and upping the ante for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

You can check the trailer, in all its ridiculousness, here:

Advert

During an interview with TIME, Cohen discussed a few (yes, there are multiple) times he felt like his life was at risk, during various times in his career.

‘While filming my latest Borat film, I showed up as a right-wing singer at a gun-rights rally in Washington State. When organisers finally stormed the stage, I rushed to a nearby get-away vehicle. An angry crowd blocked our way and started pounding on the vehicle with their fists,’ he told the publication.

‘Under my overalls, I was wearing a bulletproof vest, but it felt inadequate with some people outside toting semiautomatic weapons. When someone ripped open the door to drag me out, I used my entire body weight to pull the door back shut until our vehicle maneuvered free.’

Advert

20th Century Studios

It’s fortunate that Cohen was prepared with his own team of security, but there’s no getting away from the fact he gets himself into some hairy situations while filming.

Borat 2, directed by Jason Woliner, is due to hit Amazon Prime on October 23, reportedly as a result of the comic’s efforts to get it ready in time for election day in the US.

Advert

Cohen, who thrust the ‘mankini’ into the spotlight with the original Borat movie, announced the sequel with a poster of him wearing a ‘maskini’ – a mankini fashioned out of a face mask. It was captioned: ‘Wear Mask. Save Live.’

Borat 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on October 23.