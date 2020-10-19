Sacha Baron Cohen Gatecrashes Rally Dressed As Trump In Fat Suit Shutterstock/PA

As excitement builds for the next instalment of Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed the moment he dressed up as President Donald Trump in a fat suit and gatecrashed a Mike Pence rally.

The comedy actor is known for using extreme humour to make his political stance known and has expressed ‘a long-standing distaste for Trump,’ after meeting him while filming Ali G.

But, this time, Cohen wasn’t full of jokes, and said while the prime aim is still to make people laugh, he felt as though he had an obligation to ‘ring the alarm bell and say that democracy is in peril this year.’

Sacha Baron Cohen Gatecrashes Rally Dressed As Trump In Fat Suit Shutterstock

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that Cohen would use the making of Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, as a way of taking the mick out of the Trump administration.

‘Bear in mind, I spent five hours in makeup that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face,’ he told the New York Times.

‘This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit to turn my waist into Trump’s because we had estimated that was the most realistic. Obviously, I’m wearing a fat suit. How do I get in and how do I get out?’

If you’ve not seen the trailer for the eagerly anticipated sequel, you can check it out here:

As we’ve seen from the first movie, Cohen gets himself in some sticky situations, and at one point he was forced to lie and say he had a defibrillator, after a security guard’s wand was set off.

‘Then I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security,’ he explained.

At the time, news reporters said there was a Trump impersonator at the rally, and of course, we now know this was Cohen.

Sacha Baron Cohen Gatecrashes Rally Dressed As Trump In Fat Suit Shutterstock

Adding some thoughts about the president, Cohen said:

His brilliance was to commandeer the very term that was being used against him, ‘fake news,’ and use it against every journalist that had journalistic integrity.

Cohen’s 2006 movie, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was a huge hit, meaning that Borat is now a recognisable character around the world.

Therefore, in the upcoming sequel, it’s reported that Borat will no longer play the fictional character of the journalist we saw in the last film. Instead he will now be a famous figure who is forced to hide from the public.

Borat 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from October 23.

