Sacha Baron Cohen Rules Out Borat 3 After Sequel Became ‘Too Dangerous’

Sacha Baron Cohen won’t be returning for Borat 3 after the sequel became ‘too dangerous’ during filming.

The surprise comeback of Kazakhstan’s number one reporter was one of the few highlights of 2020, with Borat taking on Trump’s America in a number of hairy, hilarious situations.

Whether it was the Wuhan Flu rally, breaching a Republican conference dressed as the former POTUS or duping Rudy Giuliani into a fairly compromising interview, Baron Cohen didn’t pull any punches. In that regard, it appears it was a last hurrah.

While promoting Trial of the Chicago 7 ahead of the Golden Globes alongside co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Baron Cohen explained why he doesn’t have any plans to resurrect the character for a third outing.

He told ET, ‘Because it got too dangerous. Chicago 7 had its own challenges. You know, you’re working with some of the best actors in the world – two of them in front of you here – but for Borat, there were a couple of times I had to put on a bulletproof vest to go and shoot a scene, and you don’t want to do that too many times in your life.’

Baron Cohen added, ‘I was pretty lucky to get out this time, so no, I’m not doing it again. I’m going to stay with the scripted stuff.’

It echoes similar sentiments aired by the actor in a few interviews after the sequel’s release. Even in the wake of 2009’s Bruno, he told Variety, ‘I was fairly traumatised. For about six months afterwards whenever I heard a police siren, I would start to get tense, because I’d been chased by the police so much. I vowed never to make another undercover movie again.’

With regards to the rally, the crew built ‘an amplifier that was basically bomb proof’ so Baron Cohen could hide behind it if lots of people started shooting. ‘Yeah, I don’t want to do it again. I got away with it. I’m not pushing my luck again,’ he said.

