Sacha Baron Cohen Says He Nearly Caused Homophobic Riot Filming Bruno

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen proved he’s willing to risk his life in the name of art when he triggered a ‘near riot’ while filming Bruno.

The actor recently opened up about some of the occasions in which he’s ‘genuinely feared for his life,’ and reflected on the dramatic and dangerous situations he’s found himself in to help emphasise how ‘terrified’ he is for ‘the survival of democracy itself.’

Cohen said that for most of his career he’s ‘felt more comfortable in character,’ one of which was the gay Austrian fashion journalist Brüno for the 2009 film of the same name.

Bruno film

In an article for TIME, Cohen described that while filming the movie, he posed as an ultimate fighter at an event in Arkansas and challenged anyone in the audience to take him on.

The actor had planned the stunt beforehand and selected his fake ex-boyfriend from the crowd. Upon entering the cage, the pair then proceeded to engage in some ‘heavy petting’; a move many members of the audience were not impressed with.

Cohen said the stunt triggered a ‘near riot’, explaining:

The crowd — including some recently paroled prisoners with swastika tattoos — erupted in homophobic slurs and started hurling metal chairs at us.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Thankfully the two actors were able to duck into a trapdoor and make their way from the angry crowd through an ‘escape tunnel’, though Cohen believes the crowd would have ‘beaten [him] senseless’ if they’d been able to get their hands on him.

Though Cohen is clearly familiar with the risks of riling up a crowd, that didn’t stop him from doing the exact same thing while filming his upcoming Borat sequel.

Over the summer, the actor attended a gun-rights rally in Washington and encouraged attendees to sing a racist song with him. His actions incited a riot and he had to rush to a nearby get-away car, though that didn’t stop the ‘angry crowd’ from blocking his way and ‘pounding on the vehicle with their fists’.

Borat

Cohen’s anecdotes were used as part of his article to condemn President Donald Trump, as he explained:

Using unhinged lies and conspiracies to gain power and subjugate others is, of course, nothing new… Today, however, is a uniquely dangerous moment. Donald Trump — who averages 23 lies a day and is the world’s greatest superspreader of coronavirus conspiracies — has caught the virus himself. He has a dutiful ally in Facebook — the greatest propaganda machine in history. And this is a time when Americans are especially vulnerable to lies and conspiracies. This trifecta has created a whirlwind of conspiratorial madness.

Cohen’s comments come less than a month before the upcoming presidential election and the release of his new film.