Sacha Baron Cohen Says There Won't Be Another Borat Movie 20th Century Fox

Sacha Baron Cohen has confirmed there won’t be another Borat sequel.

Kazakhstan’s number one reporter made his much-anticipated return in last year’s Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, produced and released on Amazon Prime ahead of the US presidential election.

Its timing wasn’t coincidental, with Baron Cohen explicitly discussing how he felt democracy was ‘in peril’. Now, he’s delivered the sad news: Borat’s days are is over.

Borat 2 Amazon Studios

In a new interview with Variety, the actor and comic explained his reasoning for bringing back the beloved character 14 years after his legendary big screen debut, with a wealth of constantly-quoted moments.

The 49-year-old said, ‘I felt democracy was in peril, I felt people’s lives were in peril and I felt compelled to finish the movie. The movie was originally about the danger of Trump and Trumpism. What coronavirus demonstrated was that there’s a lethal effect to his spreading of lies and conspiracy theories.’

However, while he had just cause to resurrect Borat for another adventure to the US, it’s unlikely we’ll see the character again.

Borat 2 Amazon Studios

He said: ‘I don’t want to egotistically imply that people would watch Borat and not vote for Trump, but that was the aim… I brought Borat out because of Trump. There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard,’ he said.

Baron Cohen had previously vowed ‘never to make another undercover movie again’ after his work on 2009’s Bruno, which left him ‘fairly traumatised… for about six months afterwards whenever I heard a police siren, I would start to get tense, because I’d been chased by the police so much’.

