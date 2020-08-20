Sacha Baron Cohen Spotted Filming In Borat Costume 20th Century Studios/@Alexandheir/TikTok

Sacha Baron Cohen has been spotted filming while wearing a Borat costume and, in the words of the character himself, he looks very nice.

Advert

It’s been 14 years since the original Borat movie hit the cinemas, so fans will be pleased to see Cohen back in costume (and no, I don’t mean a mankini, thankfully).

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan went down a storm upon its release in 2006, and currently rates at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and 89% on Metacritic. Cohen won several awards for the film, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Great Success.

Cohen has played Borat twice since the 2006 film, both times during promotional appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! but hasn’t played the character again in a film or TV show.

Advert

While there were hopes for a second Borat movie, it was shot down by bosses at 20th Century Fox. Cohen went on to do movies Bruno and The Dictator instead, and more recently his Who Is America? series.

However, our prayers for a sequel may have been answered, after TikTok user @alexandheir spotted Cohen dressed as Borat and shared the clip yesterday, August 19. In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a grey suit with his famous Borat moustache while driving a green pick-up truck through Los Angeles.

In front of him is a transit van open at the back with two cameramen filming, presumably, Cohen. It appears the green truck is being pulled along by the transit van, so don’t worry for Borat’s safety, folks.

Check it out:

The video has already racked up an impressive 1.4 million views.

However, due to Borat’s somewhat offensive and insensitive nature, many people commented on the video saying they don’t think Gen Z can handle his humour. Naughty, naughty.

Advert

One person wrote, ‘Borat was offensive back then, just imagine it in 2020. Let’s hope and wait its good [sic]’, while another person said, ‘Gen Z definitely won’t be able to handle Borat, their feelings are going to be hurt.’

Another Tiktoker commented, ‘Oh my god just wait until Gen Z finds out about Borat’.

20th Century Fox

Others have commented their excitement of a potential second movie. One person said, ‘This will be the best thing to happen in 2020’, as someone else wrote, ‘If this is real this is the best day I’ve ever opened TikTok’. A third person said that it makes them happy that ‘more Borat is coming our way’.

Cohen is yet to respond to the rumours, but here’s hoping they’re true.