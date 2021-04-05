SAG Awards Make History With Every Film Acting Award Going To People Of Colour

I share this light with all the nominees. Like everyone who was part of making Judas and the Black Messiah, you can’t make a film without an incredible group of people that come together and want to say a truth.

I want to share this with LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, to Jermaine Fowler and all the incredible day players that show up. And Chairman Fred Hampton for guiding us and showing us his power, even though 52 years later.

This one’s for Chadwick Boseman and this one is for Chairman Fred Hampton. Thank you so much.