SAG Awards Make History With Every Film Acting Award Going To People Of Colour
History has been made at the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, with each of the four film acting awards going to people of colour for the very first time.
A total of 13 awards were given out over video chat during the one-hour pre-taped 27th annual SAG Awards ceremony, with winners giving brief acceptance speeches.
This year, the four film acting categories were awarded to Daniel Kaluuya, the late Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, and Youn Yuh-jung.
Kaluuya, 32, was awarded Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the role of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in biographical drama Judas and the Black Messiah.
In his acceptance speech, Kaluuya, who was celebrating his second win and third nomination at the SAG Awards, said:
I share this light with all the nominees. Like everyone who was part of making Judas and the Black Messiah, you can’t make a film without an incredible group of people that come together and want to say a truth.
I want to share this with LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, to Jermaine Fowler and all the incredible day players that show up. And Chairman Fred Hampton for guiding us and showing us his power, even though 52 years later.
This one’s for Chadwick Boseman and this one is for Chairman Fred Hampton. Thank you so much.
Boseman, who passed away last year from colon cancer, posthumously won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the part of Levee Green in 1920s drama Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Boseman’s award follows wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and the NAACP Image Awards for the role of Green.
Davis, 55, was also awarded for her role in the critically acclaimed Ma Rainey, bringing home the statue for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
While accepting her award, Davis thanked screenwriter August Wilson as well as the ‘beautiful Chadwick Boseman’:
Thank you, August, for leaving a legacy to actors of colour that we can relish for the rest of our life.
Youn scooped up the film award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the role of Soon-ja in family drama Minari, beating out the likes of Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) and Olivia Colman (The Father).
Youn, who is the first Korean to win in this category, said that she was ‘very pleased and happy’:
I don’t know how to describe my feelings. I’m being recognized by Westerners.
Should these four actors be honoured at Academy Awards ceremony on April 25, this would be the most awards ever won by people of colour at a single ceremony.
