Salma Hayek Reveals ‘Serious Fight’ She Had With Eternals Director Chloé Zhao

Salma Hayek says that a ‘serious fight’ with Eternals director Chloé Zhao turned into ‘the best creative conversation’ she’s had in her life.

Hayek stars as Ajak in the upcoming Marvel movie, but it sounds like filming the blockbuster wasn’t always smooth sailing, with the actor revealing that she got into a major disagreement with the Oscar-winning director over the direction of the film.

‘I had some problems with the script and we got into a serious fight at my house,’ Hayek told Elle ahead of the Eternals‘ world premiere. ‘We were both passionate… the people outside my house were calling it a fight, because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time. The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired.’

But rather than destroying her relationship with Zhao, Hayek explained that the fight actually ended up being a ‘super exciting’ and positive experience, with the pair able to find a ‘middle ground’ to sort out their creative differences.

‘I came out and I said, ‘Wow, I’m in love with her brain!’ That was the best creative conversation I’ve ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same. She told me, ‘Wow! That was amazing,” Hayek recalled.

Zhao has fast risen to become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand directors, and earlier this year became only the second female director in history to win the Oscar for Best Director, taking home the award for Nomadland. And Hayek said that she could see why, calling Zhao ‘super strong’ and explaining that she’d learned through their fight that she was ‘open to hearing, but you have to really make a smart point.’

Eternals is set to hit cinemas worldwide on November 5.