Sam Mendes Wins Best Director Golden Globe For 1917

Sam Mendes has won the Best Director Golden Globe for critically acclaimed war drama 1917.

Mendes beat Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (One Upon A Time… In Hollywood.)

Accepting the award, the 54-year-old filmmaker gave thanks to his grandfather, who inspired the World War One based film.

Having made his directing debut with American Beauty (1999) Mendes went on to direct a series of critically revered movies, including Road to Perdition (2002), Jarhead (2005) Revolutionary Road (2008) Away We Go (2009).

He then went on to direct two James Bond films, Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015), both starring Daniel Craig. Mendes has been nominated for a Golden Globe three times, but this marks his very first win.

You can watch 1917 in UK cinemas from January 2020.

