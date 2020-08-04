Sam Neill Is 'Excited and Terrified' As He Begins Filming Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Pictures

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has said he is both ‘excited and terrified’ as he returns to the character of Dr. Grant for Jurassic World: Dominion.

After almost three decades since his first appearance as Alan Grant, it’s no surprise Neill is keen to get back to the story that his character began so long ago. Considering he knows exactly what kind of damage the genetically modified dinosaurs can do though, it’s no surprise he’s terrified, either.

Jurassic World: Dominion will be the sixth film in the franchise, and the third following its reboot with Jurassic World in 2015. Despite having been a staple of the original Jurassic Park, Neill’s character has not yet appeared in the new trilogy, so it will be great to finally see him back in action.

Jurassic Park Universal Pictures

The actor expressed his excitement before he began filming this week as he shared a picture of himself from the original trilogy and described the upcoming film as the ‘best yet’.

Tagging co-stars Laura Dern, Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, he wrote:

Hold onto your hats- gettin’ my old one back on this week, and facing off dinosaurs once again. Best yet. Excited and terrified- these things will kill ya… I’m obviously a little more …grizzled now..

The following day, August 3, he shared the same picture and noted that he’d soon be ‘back in The Grant Hat and into the Whole Jurassic World’, adding: ‘Terror knows no bounds.’

Fans were quick to express their excitement for the return of Dr. Grant, and Neill further fuelled the hype today, August 4, with a snap of his old hat ready for wearing once again.

Alongside the picture, he wrote:

Hello old friend.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in June 2021, and in July this year it became one of the first major films to restart production following coronavirus shutdowns in March.

Director Colin Trevorrow told Empire the team were able to make the halt in filming work in their favour, explaining:

For many of us, Dominion was already the biggest creative challenge of our lives, before the lockdown. The shooting schedule really worked to our advantage – the first four weeks we put to film were mostly sequences with dinosaurs in them. So that allowed us to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline.

The director went on to say the cast and crew were ‘all fired up to get back to work’, and now things are officially underway hopefully they’ll be able to produce some of the best dinosaur action yet.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released on June 21, 2021.