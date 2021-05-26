Samuel E. Wright, Voice Of Sebastian In The Little Mermaid, Dies Aged 74

ABC7/YouTube/Disney

Actor Samuel E. Wright, who is known for voicing the beloved lobster Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, has passed away aged 74.

News of Wright’s death was shared on Tuesday, May 25, in a Facebook post by his hometown of Montgomery, New York, which described the 74-year-old as an ‘inspiration’.

Advert 10

It explained how Wright and his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory and together have ‘impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves.’

The tribute continued:

On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.

Advert 10

Many people’s earliest memories of being made to laugh by Wright will no doubt be through his role in Disney’s 1989 animated film as Sebastian, Ariel the mermaid’s trusty sidekick and the voice of reason throughout The Little Mermaid.

After making his way into the entertainment industry in the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar in 1971, Wright also starred in the roles of William in The Tap Dance Kid and Mufasa in the stage version of The Lion King; roles which awarded him Tony Award nominations for best featured actor in a musical.

The actor also made appearances over the years in Ball Four, All My Children, and The Cosby Show.

Advert 10

The Town of Montgomery signalled its sadness of the loss of Wright, a ‘pillar’ in the community, and asked everyone to share a memory of Wright in celebration of his life.