Samuel L. Jackson Reads Bedtime Story Called Stay The F*ck At Home

He told kids to ‘go the f*ck to sleep’. Now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Samuel L. Jackson is telling you to ‘stay the f*ck at home’.

Globally, there have been more than 877,000 cases of COVID-19. Governments, all across the world, are taking appropriate measures – enforcing isolation and advocating for social distancing wherever possible.

Understandably, it’s a stressful time, but try not to worry too much because Samuel L. Jackson has arrived to ‘shepherd us through the valley of the darkness’. Take heed, folks.

Samuel L Jackson Stay the Fuck at Home Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC

The Pulp Fiction legend took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! – broadcasting sensibly from the comfort of his home – to reveal his latest beautifully composed poetry to the world.

Years ago, Jackson teamed up with Adam Mansbach to narrate his educational, expletive-laden Go the F*ck to Sleep. Obviously, it was immensely popular, still used in a stream of gifs today. If there was any excuse for a brand-new ‘children’s book for adults’, it’s a pandemic.

Jackson gives a full reading of the hilarious poem, opening with: ‘The ‘rona is spreading, this sh*t is no joke – it’s no time to work or roam. The way you can fight it is simple, my friends: stay the f*ck at home.’

Samuel L Jackson Stay the Fuck at Home 2 Jimmy Kimmel Live/ABC

The poem continues:

Now, technically, I’m not a doctor. But, motherf*cker, listen when I read a poem. So, here I am, Sam f*ckin’ Jackson, imploring you, keep your ass at home.

If you want things to get back to normal, don’t panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the f*ck at home.

Motherf*cker, it’s no time to gamble. Look around, you’re not in a casino. Just stay the f*ck home, as if your name was Trenton Quarantino.

Sure, you can still see your friends, use the motherf*cking app on your phone. But unless you just ran out of groceries, please, stay the f*ck at home.

Thank you for doing your part to flatten the curve, because that sh*t is steep. And now that you’re home, please feel free, to go the f*ck to sleep.

When in doubt, turn to Mansbach and Jackson. It’s brilliant writing, and the actor – who encouraged viewers to donate to Feeding America during the show – seemed proud as punch after finishing the final line.

If you’ve never heard Go the F*ck to Sleep, check it out below:

In the interview with Kimmel, Jackson explained:

People thought that would be the perfect time to bring that back. I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach, the guy that wrote the original Go the F**k to Sleep, and we talked about what we could do remind people of social distancing and where we are in these times now. So he wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public right now.

You heard the man – stay the f*ck at home.