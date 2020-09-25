Samuel L. Jackson To Star In Nick Fury Series On Disney+

Marvel Studios

Samuel L. Jackson will star as Nick Fury in his own series for Disney+.

There have been rumours for years that the Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D and all round bad-ass was getting his own TV series and/or film, but now Variety have confirmed it.

Along with Jackson, it’s thought that Kyle Bradstreet will be writing and executive producing the upcoming series. Bradstreet is known for producing hit NBC show Mr Robot starring Rami Malek.

Jackson has long played the famous Nick Fury and first appeared as the character in the end credits of 2008’s Iron Man.

He’s since appeared in several Marvel films including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America – The Winter Soldier and Captain Marvel. Mainly sticking to the big screen, Jackson has also played the character in two episodes of the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

