Sandra Bullock Praised For Being Calm and Polite During Terrifying 911 Call After Intruder Broke In

A recording of Sandra Bullock’s terrifying 911 call when an intruder broke into her home has resurfaced on social media.

In the early hours of June 8, 2014, The Blind Side star phoned the police after she saw a stranger in her house. ‘Someone has broken into my house, I’m hiding in my closet,’ she told the dispatcher.

The actual call lasted a total of 16 minutes, with Bullock’s fear audible over the phone. ‘I have a safe door in my bedroom. I’ve locked it and I’m locked in the closet right now,’ she continued.

After hearing loud noises, initially believing them to be caused by the weather, Bullock got up to check and caught sight of a man in the hallway outside her bedroom.

The recording, earlier shared on CBS’s 48 Hours, was reposted on @morningcrimetime on TikTok. The video has already racked up more than half a million views and thousands of comments.

As the call progressed, the dispatcher urged Bullock not to hang up the phone as she became slightly more panicked, especially when the intruder started banging on her bedroom door. She wasn’t armed during the incident.

While clearly concerned for her wellbeing, the actor remains calm and polite throughout the call, only ever asking if the officers are close to her home and expressing relief when they confirm they took the suspect into custody. ‘She’s even polite during the scariest moment of her life. I love her!’ one user commented.

‘You can tell from the way she said ‘they have him’ she was really bracing for the worst and made it through to the other side,’ another wrote.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Corbett, who was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary, stalking and weapons charges. He wasn’t armed while inside Bullock’s home, but police later discovered an ‘arsenal of weapons’ in his house. Three days prior to his arrest, he was seen on CCTV standing outside her gates.

