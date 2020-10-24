unilad
Santa Jaws, A Film About A Killer Shark In A Santa Hat, Is Streaming On Amazon Now

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 24 Oct 2020 11:59
Syfy

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water for a Christmas dip, there’s a film about a killer shark in a Santa hat named Santa Jaws and it’s swimming into Amazon Prime.

Released in 2018, Santa Jaws is definitely the kind of film you take with a pinch of salt and one that you should expect all levels of ridiculousness from.

Who hasn’t watched a pile of fresh Christmas garbage and thought: this needs more shark. Fortunately the execs behind Santa Jaws did, and for some, Christmas has been saved.

Syfy

As per IMDb, the synopsis for the movie reads:

Cody is an aspiring comic book artist who happens to be gifted a pen which changes reality, as he first draws Santa Jaws making it come to life as Cody’s family and friends are picked off . First no one believes him but soon his remaining family and friends find out it’s true and race to battle for survival! Who will win?

Rotten Tomatoes gives a much shorter description writing, ‘Trying to survive the family Christmas, Cody makes a wish to be alone, which ends up backfiring when a shark manifests and kills his entire family.’

What kind of rave reviews did this instant Christmas classic get, I hear you ask. Surprisingly it’s received 52% on Rotten Tomatoes’ audience score, meanwhile it’s rated a measly 3.7/10 on IMDb.

Check out the trailer for it below:

One Rotten Tomatoes reviewer wrote, ‘It asks so little and gives so much. Thanks, Santa Jaws.’ Another person said, ‘A fairly decent horror comedy with a hilarious sense of humor about itself [sic].’

An IMDd reviewer definitely wasn’t a fan, however. They wrote, ‘This ridiculous action horror/comedy for the tween set makes the “Sharknado” movies look like Oscar winners. Why are there so many positive reviews for this Jingle Bells trash?’

Basically, I don’t think it won Golden Globes.

Santa Jaws is available to watch on Amazon Prime now. 

