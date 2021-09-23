Saoirse Ronan Credits Kanye West And Kim Kardashian For Macbeth Role

Alamy

No doubt surprising thespians far and wide, Saoirse Ronan has credited Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for inspiring her upcoming role in The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Director Yaël Farber’s modern take on one of Shakespeare’s best known tragedies will see four time Academy Award-nominated Ronan, 27, making her UK stage debut opposite James McArdle (Mare of Easttown).

Ronan will play none other than Lady Macbeth herself, the famously scheming wife of the eponymous Scottish lord. Using her powers of manipulation, Lady Macbeth persuades her husband to kill the King of Scotland, taking his place on the throne.

Speaking with BBC News, Ronan and McArdle compared the Macbeths ‘to a modern power couple that is professional but also has tenderness and there is so much of their private life that we don’t know’, making reference to Kim and Kanye, who announced their divorce earlier this year.

Ronan said:

We keep thinking about Macbeth and Lady Macbeth as like a Kim and Kanye situation, where there have been stages to their success and real kind of highs and lows.

In a notable change to the original story, Ronan and McArdle have opted to name their infamous characters Susan and Neil Macbeth, with Ronan explaining, ‘this is a domestic tragedy about a couple’:

The tragedy is that these two people who are soul mates and peers and very much partners in every way… when that starts to come apart, what we would hope is that, when people come to see it, that is when the sadness seeps in.

This isn’t the first time McArdle and Ronan have worked together, having previously shared a screen in Josie Rourke’s historical drama Mary Queen of Scots (2018), as well in the 2020 romantic drama Ammonite, starring Kate Winslet.

McArdle said Winslet, who he acted alongside in Mare of Easttown, would be coming to see the play when it opens early next month.

The Tragedy of Macbeth will open at London’s Almeida Theatre on October 1, running up until November 20.