Sarah Chalke Says She Wants To Make A Scrubs Reunion Movie
Former Scrubs star Sarah Chalke has revealed she would be up for making a reunion movie for the long-running comedy series.
Chalke, who played neurotic Elliot Reid, has confirmed during an interview with Variety that there have even been talks for a potential reunion or reboot, remarking that she would ‘love to do it’.
The last episode of Scrubs aired more than 10 years ago, but fans have long hoped to get a glimpse of what the characters are up to nowadays.
Chalke told Variety:
I would be into it. I would love to do it. We’ve talked about it. I think everybody’s lives is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it’d be to do something like the ‘Psych’ cast. I think it’d be so much fun to do something like that.
Psych is a detective comedy-drama series that ended its original run in 2014. However, since then there’s been two successful movie spinoffs.
The two-hour long Psych: The Movie premiered in 2017, while Psych 2: Lassie Come Home was released in 2020.
Last summer, Zach Braff – who played JD – made reference to the success of the Psych movies during an episode of his and Donald Faison’s rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, remarking that, ‘It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that.’
Braff added:
We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen.
In the meantime, fans can stream all existing episodes of Scrubs on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Now, Reunion