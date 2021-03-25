Sarah Chalke Says She Wants To Make A Scrubs Reunion Movie

Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Former Scrubs star Sarah Chalke has revealed she would be up for making a reunion movie for the long-running comedy series.

Chalke, who played neurotic Elliot Reid, has confirmed during an interview with Variety that there have even been talks for a potential reunion or reboot, remarking that she would ‘love to do it’.

The last episode of Scrubs aired more than 10 years ago, but fans have long hoped to get a glimpse of what the characters are up to nowadays.

Chalke told Variety:

I would be into it. I would love to do it. We’ve talked about it. I think everybody’s lives is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it’d be to do something like the ‘Psych’ cast. I think it’d be so much fun to do something like that.

Psych is a detective comedy-drama series that ended its original run in 2014. However, since then there’s been two successful movie spinoffs.

The two-hour long Psych: The Movie premiered in 2017, while Psych 2: Lassie Come Home was released in 2020.

Last summer, Zach Braff – who played JD – made reference to the success of the Psych movies during an episode of his and Donald Faison’s rewatch podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends, remarking that, ‘It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that.’

Braff added:

We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen.

In the meantime, fans can stream all existing episodes of Scrubs on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.