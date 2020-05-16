Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Parody Billboard That Sums Up Summer 2020
Summer 2020 hasn’t happened yet, but we’re already coming to terms with the fact it’s shaping up to be a lot different than previous years.
With the current global health crisis preventing us from hopping on a plane to another country for a one-week all-inclusive holiday, or even just going out to meet your mates, I think it’s fair to say our diaries aren’t exactly overbooked in the coming months.
Obviously, the reasons behind this are extremely valid: we’re staying at home to flatten the curve and protect our health services. But that doesn’t mean we can’t recognise our lack of future plans and have a bit of a laugh at our own expense in the meantime.
Enter: Sarah Michelle Gellar, who took to social media yesterday, May 15, to share a hilarious picture of a parody billboard from the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer – in which she starred alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe.
Whereas the premise of the slasher film was the four teenagers being blackmailed for a hit-and-run they were involved in the previous summer, the premise of the billboard Gellar shared to Instagram was entirely different.
Why? Because after the film’s title came the phrase, ‘F*cking nothing’, which I think we can all agree is pretty apt right now in that it sums up what most of us are feeling about the coming months.
Check it out below:
Alongside the picture, Gellar simply wrote: ‘Yup!!!’, a feeling the majority of her followers agreed with completely, with one person writing: ‘I have a feeling we will see this meme posted a lot come next year!’
I have a feeling we will too.
