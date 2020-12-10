Saul Goodman Goes John Wick In First Explosive Trailer For Nobody

Universal Pictures

Breaking Bad‘s Bob Odenkirk is going full John Wick in the first explosive trailer for Nobody.

The Emmy-winning actor, well-known for playing Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, loved for small appearances in the likes of Little Women and The Office, wasn’t anyone’s best bet for the next action star.

However, in the first trailer for Nobody, coming from the producer and writer of John Wick, he’s a formidable badass.

Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, ‘an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.’

The official synopsis adds: ‘When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away.’

It continues: ‘The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous.’

It’s directed by Ilya Naishuller, the one-man army behind 2015’s FPS movie Hardcore Henry. It’s written by Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch, the latter of whom also directed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Nobody is set for release in the UK on March 5, 2021.