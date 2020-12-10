unilad
Advert

Saul Goodman Goes John Wick In First Explosive Trailer For Nobody

by : Cameron Frew on : 10 Dec 2020 18:25
Universal Pictures

Breaking Bad‘s Bob Odenkirk is going full John Wick in the first explosive trailer for Nobody

The Emmy-winning actor, well-known for playing Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, loved for small appearances in the likes of Little Women and The Office, wasn’t anyone’s best bet for the next action star.

Advert

However, in the first trailer for Nobody, coming from the producer and writer of John Wick, he’s a formidable badass.

Check out the trailer for Nobody below: 

Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, ‘an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody.’

Advert

The official synopsis adds: ‘When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away.’

NOBODYNOBODYUniversal Pictures

It continues: ‘The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous.’

It’s directed by Ilya Naishuller, the one-man army behind 2015’s FPS movie Hardcore Henry. It’s written by Derek Kolstad and produced by David Leitch, the latter of whom also directed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Advert

Nobody is set for release in the UK on March 5, 2021. 

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office
News

Trump Orders Series Of Executions In Final Days In Office

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election
News

18 Republican States Are Demanding the Supreme Court Declare Trump Winner Of The Election

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football
Sport

Mara Gomez Becomes First Transgender Woman To Play Professional Football

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany
News

Two More Monoliths Have Been Discovered In Spain And Germany

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, John Wick

 