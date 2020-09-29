Saved By The Bell Reboot Premieres On November 25 NBC

The Saved By The Bell reboot is finally coming to our screens this November.

The reboot will see the return of the original cast members from the popular 90s teen sitcom, as well as some new faces.

The highly anticipated release comes more than a year after the reboot was said to be in the works. NBCUniversal confirmed today, September 29, it will air November 25 on Peacock. The new streaming service teased the announcement of the show’s release date with a short clip, located in the show’s iconic high school corridors.

Check it out here:

Earlier this year, former teen-heartthrob Mario Lopez, now 46, called the reboot ‘a lot of fun’. Other original cast members coming back for the new show are Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen).

Speaking about the reboot to People in May this year, Lopez said, ‘It’s a little edgier and updated, but not naughty by all means. It’s a lot of fun and I’m having fun with it. The old gang’s gonna be back together, the new cast we have is great and very creative. It was like we picked up where we left off.’

The official synopsis reads:

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

For those of you who are late to the party, you can watch the reboot’s trailer here:

While many fan-favourites have returned, the likes of Screech (Dustin Diamond) and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) haven’t done so. Speaking about not being involved in the reunion to CNN, Turtle said she felt ‘a bit slighted and hurt’ that she wasn’t invited to be part of it.

Saved By The Bell will be available to watch on Peacock from November 25.