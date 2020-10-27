Saved By The Bell Reboot’s First Trailer Just Arrived

Peacock

The old Saved by the Bell gang are back once again, in Peacock’s first official trailer for the sequel reboot.

In the trailer, fans of the original ’80s and ’90s hit can expect from seriously nostalgic feels, as we see Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen reprising their roles of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski.

The new series, which is set to land next month, is believed to explore what happened when California Governor Zack Morris ends up in major trouble for deciding to shut underfunded high schools and ship the affected students off to the most funded schools in the state.

Check out the full trailer here:

Fans will also see Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, while John Michael Higgins has been cast as Bayside High’s principal.

Earlier this year, Lopez described the reboot as ‘a little edgier and updated, but not naughty by all means’, before going on to say it was ‘a lot of fun’ to get together with the old gang.

The official synopsis reads:

When California governor Zack Morriss gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they should send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

The Saved by the Bell reboot is set to land on Peacock streaming service on November 25.

