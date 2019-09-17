Saw Director Says One Scene Is So Disturbing He Needed To Take A Shower After

Twisted Pictures

Ever since we were graced with the news that Saw would be getting a reboot, horror fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what’s in store for us.

With a franchise spanning eight films, you’d be forgiven for wondering which direction the reboot could possibly take us in – although judging from recent comments from the film’s director, Darren Lynn Bousman, it’s going to be a creepy one.

One particular scene was so creepy, in fact, that Bousman said he felt like he had to take a shower while filming it. Which, y’know, is pretty telling.

Bousman, who also directed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV, took to social media last week (September 13) while editing the scene in question.

As well as saying it made him feel like he needed to take a shower, Bousman made a direct comparison to the needle pit scene in Saw II.

The director wrote:

ugh… cutting a scene right now on SAW and it makes me want to take a shower… needle pit might have some competition.

Disclaimer: I have never seen Saw II so I just googled the needle pit scene and, as I’m sure you can imagine, now wish I hadn’t. If you haven’t watched it, please heed this warning and just… don’t.

For those of you who, like me, have no idea what the needle scene is, the needle pit was a trap located on the upper floor of the Nerve Gas House – one of the main locations for the Jigsaw Killer’s games – which was filled with over tens of thousands of filthy, used syringes.

One of the Jigsaw Killer’s victims (I won’t tell you which one) got thrown into the pit and had to find a key, all the while getting pierced repeatedly by the used needles. How delightful.

So for Bousman to say a scene in the upcoming reboot could beat that is some going, and leads me to think I’ll be steering clear from seeing it for fear that I’d just be hiding behind a pillow the entire time.

It was announced that Chris Rock was teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to reboot the Saw horror franchise in May this year, along with the announcement there would be a total of eight movies in the pipeline.

Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake announced at the time:

When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all in. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous SAW films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.

With a current working title of The Organ Donor, the film otherwise remains a mystery with details about the plot remaining firmly under wraps – although we do know Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols will star alongside Rock.

Well, there you have it. If that all sounds like a bit of you, the good news is you don’t even have that long to wait. In fact, you only have eight months to go.

The Saw reboot is set for release on May 15, 2020.

