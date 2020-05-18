unilad
Scarface Actor Geno Silva Dies Aged 72

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 May 2020 07:39
Geno Silva, who played The Skull in Scarface, has died aged 72. 

Across the breadth of his four-decade career, Silva played a variety of roles – but he was best known for his performance as the shotgun-wielding hitman who brought Tony Montana’s reign to an end in Brian De Palma’s 1983 crime classic.

Silva passed away in his home in Los Angeles in May 9, following complications from a form of dementia known as frontotemporal degeneration, his family confirmed as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Geno SilvaGeno SilvaUniversal Pictures

Geno Silva was born on January 20, 1948, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His on-screen career kicked off in 1974, with his first movie role in Thomasine & Bushrod. From there, his portfolio continued to widen.

Between then and 2005, he starred in productions both massive in scale and influence: The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Amistad, 1941, Tequila Sunrise and Mulholland Drive to name a few.

His television career was also expansive, with roles in the likes of Walker, Texas Ranger, Star Trek: Enterprise, Key West, Days of our Lives and Wild Times.

Actor John Ortiz paid tribute to the star on Twitter, writing: ’26 years that felt like wondrous lifetimes. A giant of a man, a giant of a friend. Rest In Power, amigo mio.’

@DiggzWorld also wrote: ‘Not too many people can be in a film with NO LINES — and have their role be as iconic.’

Silva is survived by his wife Pamela, daughter Lucia, grandchildren Eva and Levon, and sister Elizabeth.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

