Scarface Remake Starring Michael B. Jordan As Tony Montana Could Be In The Works

Rumours are circulating in the film world that Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan will star in an upcoming Scarface remake.

The reboot has been highly-anticipated for some time now, with Universal Pictures reportedly trying to get the ball rolling on it for the past few years.

If cast for the role, Jordan would be following in the footsteps of acting legend Al Pacino, who played lead character Tony Montana in the 1983 version of the film.

According to Newsweek, actor Diego Luna of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was originally slated to star in the reboot, but later revealed he was no longer attached to the project. Now, Jordan is the most recent actor to be rumoured to star as the famous drug lord.

While Jordan has only been rumoured to be starring in the movie, it was confirmed earlier this year that Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will be directing the reboot.

It will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions, while Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito, Variety reports.

Though the original Scarface is legendary, some have had a mixed response to the idea of Creed’s Michael B. Jordan playing the role.

One person tweeted, ‘Michael B Jordan as the next Scarface is a TERRIBLE decision.’ Responding to this tweet, someone said, ‘I think attempting to remake that movie is a huge mistake altogether. I can’t think of a cast that would nail it like the original.’

Another tweeted:

I just want to know two things: 1. Who asked for a Scarface remake? and 2. Who thought Michael B. Jordan would be a good replacement for Tony Montana?

Neither Universal Pictures or Jordan have so far responded to the rumours.